 Hankook Tire Signs MOU with Kumho Petrochemical

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hankook Tire Signs MOU with Kumho Petrochemical

Kumho Petrochemical will provide Hankook with eco-friendly rubber to produce more sustainable tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Eco

Hankook Tire and global petrochemical company Kumho Petrochemical Co. (KKPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of eco-friendly tires, utilizing eco solution-polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Eco-SSBR). The MOU signing took place at the headquarters of KKPC, located in Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea.

Related Articles

To respond to the growing demand for sustainable raw materials and products, both companies said they will cooperate in developing eco-friendly tires using recycled materials. Hankook Tire will test and evaluate its tires to check for physical properties and performance quality to create eco-friendly tires under the agreement to use Eco-SSBR – which is produced through the application of KKPC’s Recycled Styrene Monomer (RSM).

Eco-SSBR is an eco-friendly material that applies RSM instead of basic, raw material styrene to SSBR, a high-performance synthetic rubber that improves wear resistance and fuel efficiency of tires. KKPC is considering an investment in the material with the aim of commercialization in 2026. The MOU between the two companies means that Hankook Tire will be the first to be supplied with the material at a fair price once production has commenced.

Prior to the agreement, Hankook Tire said it had been implementing ESG management activities aimed at improving sustainability throughout the process of tire production. As a founding member of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) – a global sustainable natural rubber collaborative platform – Hankook Tire said it wants to improve the living conditions of small-scale farmers who grow natural rubber, while simultaneously helping them with productivity and quality.

You May Also Like

Petlas-tire-fair
Riley-Green-ACM
Dannmar-DB-70
Tire-discounters-tire-barn
News

Myers Tire Supply Introduces MTS Xpress

Myers Tire Supply says it launched MTS Xpress to streamline inventory management for customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Myers-tire-inventory-app

Myers Tire Supply has announced the launch of MTS Xpress, a proprietary platform that it says will help shop owners "gain control while consolidating their purchases and streamlining their inventories."

Myers Tire Supply says MTS Xpress is designed to help customers regain control of their inventory and lower operating costs. With MTS Xpress, a Myers Tire Supply representative or any authorized customer employee can order an unlimited number of consumables, the company says.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Wix Filters Announces National FFA Scholarship Winners

Wix awarded $8,000 to six FFA scholarship winners nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
Scholarship-1400
The Sterling Group Introduces New Tire and Service Platform

The Sterling Group says it launched Premier Tire & Service for “one-stop tire and auto service solutions.”

By Christian Hinton
tech-partnership
GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

GRI welcomes Giorgio Gramegna and Simon Michael as regional directors for Europe, MEA and South America.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Simon-Giorgi
Monro Reports Q4 Sales Dip, but Says Margins are Strong

Monro’s fiscal year 2023 net income decreased compared to the prior year.

By Christian Hinton
financial results

Other Posts

Michelin Announces $100M Investment in Kansas Ag Tire Plant

Michelin says its multi-million dollar investment will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to respond to “market evolution.”

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-AG-plant-investment-
Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service Opens New Akron Location

The Montrose location marks the Flynn Tire Group’s 27th retail location.

By Madeleine Winer
Flynns Tire Montrose
TBC to Divest Tire Kingdom and NTB Locations to Mavis

The 595 NTB and Tire Kingdom stores Mavis is acquiring are in Florida and Texas, as well as other states in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South.

By Madeleine Winer
Turbo Tires Announces Partnership with West Coast Customs

Turbo Wholesale Tires is now the official tire provider for West Coast Customers, the shop behind the MTV show “Pimp My Ride.”

By Christian Hinton
Pimp-My-Ride