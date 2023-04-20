 Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

EV Bizz

Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

Hankook Tire's EV tire brand, iON, won four awards at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-awards

Hankook Tire‘s electric vehicle (EV) tire brand, iON, won four awards in the product design category at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023. The awarded products include iON evo, iON evo AS, iON i*cept, as well as iON, the official EV racing tire for the ABB FIA Formula E GEN 3 vehicle.

In May last year, Hankook Tire launched the iON brand globally, starting from the European replacement (RE) tire market. The company said the iON features a balanced set of characteristics such as low noise, rolling resistance and high mileage. Hankook said its iON racing tires for EVs have been developed specifically for the newly-introduced third-generation (GEN3) racing cars.

News

Big O Tires Opens its First Store in Fishers, Indiana

Big O Tires says the new location offers all vehicle service needs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BigO-New-Location

Big O Tires has announced the opening of its first store in Fishers, Indiana. Located at 11578 Allisonville Road, Big O Tires said this location offers one-stop shopping for all vehicle service needs, including tires, brakes, alignment diagnostics, shocks, struts and oil changes.

Owner Steve Towers, who also owns 11 Big O Tires stores overall and three in the Indianapolis area, says he is excited to bring the store to the Fishers community.

Read Full Article

BKT’s Kershaw Forecasts The Future of Electric Mobility

BKT USA President Doug Kershaw discusses electrification’s impact on the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Kershaw keynote OTR Conference
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Christian Hinton
Autel new charger
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
ZC Rubber Introduces EV PRO Tire Lineup in China

ZC Rubber stakes its claim in the EV tire world with its new EV PRO lineup.

By Christian Hinton

Tires for Fast-Growing SUV/CUV Segment Must Meet Versatile Consumer Demands

Both OE fitments and replacement tires have shifted to increased rim diameters from what was standard just a decade ago.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire
GRI Opens New GRI FIT Service Center

GRI is expanding forklift tire services in Spain.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Madrid
WD-40 Releases Specialist Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods

WD-40 introduces concentrated, industrial-strength EZ-Pods with customized degreasing ability.

By Christian Hinton
WD-40-Degreaser
BFGoodrich Launches ActivAir Integrated Tire Inflation System

The new inflation system allows enthusiasts to air up and down while driving on rugged terrain.

By Christian Hinton
BFGoodrich-ActiveAir