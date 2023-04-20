Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

Hankook Tire‘s electric vehicle (EV) tire brand, iON, won four awards in the product design category at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023. The awarded products include iON evo, iON evo AS, iON i*cept, as well as iON, the official EV racing tire for the ABB FIA Formula E GEN 3 vehicle.

In May last year, Hankook Tire launched the iON brand globally, starting from the European replacement (RE) tire market. The company said the iON features a balanced set of characteristics such as low noise, rolling resistance and high mileage. Hankook said its iON racing tires for EVs have been developed specifically for the newly-introduced third-generation (GEN3) racing cars.