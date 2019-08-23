Hamaton Inc. Appoints New Western Regional Sales Manager

Hamaton Inc. has appointed Josh Lopez as the new western regional sales manager as part of its expansion plan.

The Michigan-based subsidiary of Hamaton Automotive Technology is expanding its team to offer additional customer support while developing business in the western region.

Lopez joins Hamaton with over 15 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket sector, working in senior roles for companies such as Corghi USA, Myers Tire Supply and Westesco. Besides working alongside Hamaton Inc.’s expert sales team, Lopez will provide field-based training as well as technical support to current and prospective distributors west of the Mississippi to help boost sales.

Hamaton Inc. is exhibiting at SEMA in booth #40247 in the Global Tire Expo, and Lopez will be in attendance.