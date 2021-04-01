Connect with us
GRI-Rice-farmer-rubber-farmer

News

GRI Connects Natural Rubber, Rice Farmers in Sri Lanka

The Green X Circle connects the natural rubber farmer who provides the raw material for the production of specialty tires, and the crop farmer, who is the end-user of the agricultural tires produced by GRI, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI recently brought together natural rubber farmers and rice farmers in Sri Lanka in an effort to show their connectivity through the company’s Green X Circle initiative, the company says.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Green X Circle connects the natural rubber farmer who provides the raw material for the production of specialty tires, and the crop farmer, who is the end-user of the agricultural tires produced by GRI, the company says. GRI says it was able to demonstrate the similarities and connections between the two communities and show the company’s contribution to strengthening and supporting rubber and crop (rice) farmers.

GRI-Rice-farmer-paddy-field

The event was held at the traditional paddy threshing grounds of a paddy field. The rice farmers presented the rubber farmers with their harvest of rice, which the company says showed their appreciation to the rubber farmers for producing good quality rubber that was sourced to produce the GRI agricultural tires, which are used in their machinery.

GRI says it produces material handling solid tires, radial agriculture tires and construction tires using locally produced natural rubber.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Increasing Firestone Truck, Bus Tire Prices

News: Yokohama to Increase Consumer, Commercial Tire Prices

News: Yokohama Spring Promotion Runs Through May 2

News: Nexen Hits Half-a-Billion Tires Made Without a Recall

Advertisement

on

GRI Connects Natural Rubber, Rice Farmers in Sri Lanka

on

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

on

Blue Eclipse Releases BluCare Auto 2.0 App

on

Bridgestone Finishes Sale of Firestone Building Products
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang

People

Goodyear Makes Leadership Changes After Cooper Acquisition
Mountain-View-Tire Mountain-View-Tire

News

Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.
Connect
Tire Review Magazine