GRI Connects Natural Rubber, Rice Farmers in Sri Lanka

GRI recently brought together natural rubber farmers and rice farmers in Sri Lanka in an effort to show their connectivity through the company’s Green X Circle initiative, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

The Green X Circle connects the natural rubber farmer who provides the raw material for the production of specialty tires, and the crop farmer, who is the end-user of the agricultural tires produced by GRI, the company says. GRI says it was able to demonstrate the similarities and connections between the two communities and show the company’s contribution to strengthening and supporting rubber and crop (rice) farmers.

The event was held at the traditional paddy threshing grounds of a paddy field. The rice farmers presented the rubber farmers with their harvest of rice, which the company says showed their appreciation to the rubber farmers for producing good quality rubber that was sourced to produce the GRI agricultural tires, which are used in their machinery.

GRI says it produces material handling solid tires, radial agriculture tires and construction tires using locally produced natural rubber.