GRI Specialty Tire Plant Celebrates Three Years

Built on 10 acres of land, the first phase of the project was a 1.25 million sq. ft. plant with a capacity of 25 metric tons a day. It is the largest plant in Sri Lanka dedicated to making specialty tires and the first in Sri Lanka to produce radial agriculture tires. The plant produces high-grade pneumatic specialty tires for agriculture, construction and material handling industries, GRI says

One feature of the pneumatic plant is its ability to manufacture four different categories of specialty tires across a wide product range, GRI says.