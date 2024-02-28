GRI showcased specialty tires at this year’s FIMA Show

GRI returned to the FIMA Show 2024 after a three-year hiatus and displayed its latest specialty tires. FIMA is one of the largest agriculture exhibitions in Europe and showcases the latest advances and technologies in agricultural machinery, equipment and services. The show attracts exhibitors and visitors from all over the world, including manufacturers, distributors, farmers and industry professionals, GRI said.

GRI said its booth drew significant attention from attendees, with visitors exploring the new specialty tire series Green XLR Earth and learning about its sustainability initiatives.