 GRI showcased specialty tires at this year's FIMA Show

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-FIMA-show

GRI returned to the FIMA Show 2024 after a three-year hiatus and displayed its latest specialty tires. FIMA is one of the largest agriculture exhibitions in Europe and showcases the latest advances and technologies in agricultural machinery, equipment and services. The show attracts exhibitors and visitors from all over the world, including manufacturers, distributors, farmers and industry professionals, GRI said.

GRI said its booth drew significant attention from attendees, with visitors exploring the new specialty tire series Green XLR Earth and learning about its sustainability initiatives.

GRI booth FIMA
GRI’s participation at the show included the company unveiling a range of tires for tractors, construction machines and skid steer equipment.

News

2024 OTR Conference addresses safety, industry growth, training

The 69th OTR Tire Conference was highlighted by the creation of the Tire Recycling Foundation, safety, tire chains, retreading and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Dick-Gust-introduction

This year’s 69th OTR Tire Conference, hosted by the Tire Industry Association (TIA), brought OTR industry representatives and delegates together to discuss topics relative to the OTR industry, including an emphasis on “maximizing growth” through training, industry insights and professional development. The conference was held in Las Vegas, NV from Feb. 21-24.

Read Full Article

