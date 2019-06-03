News/GRI
June 3, 2019

GRI to Implement Comerio Calendar to Produce Tires in Sri Lanka

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

GRI will use the new Comerio Calendar, a machine which GRI says will ensure high-quality output, allowing for a higher degree of accuracy in rubberizing, to build tires in Sri Lanka, the company says.

GRI says the machine can deliver an output as high as 300 tons a day and is outfitted with up-stream and down-stream equipment to rubberize fabrics such as nylon, polyester and steel.

With the installation of this machine, GRI is able to produce steel-belted radials designed for all categories, the company says.

