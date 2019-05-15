GRI to Showcase Construction Tires at Automechanika

GRI is showcasing its latest product range of specialty tires for the 10th consecutive year at Automechanika in Dubai from the June 10-12 at Stand No. S1-G33.



Automechanika will stage the setting for GRI’s latest construction tires, the Grip EX GT222 and LT100. GRI will also showcase its latest material handling tires including the Lift EX pneumatic tire, Globestar WT, Ultimate XT, Peakmaster, along with XPT SS the company’s Premium Plus Skid Steer Tire. These tires provide longer running hours, extensive tire life and superior performance, according to GRI.

The Grip EX GT222 is a tire for the drive wheel of OTR equipment with strong casing that provides resistance to impacts and shocks in heavy-duty operations.

The Lift EX is engineered for universal use on forklift trucks and other industrial vehicles.

The XPT SS premium plus tire is developed for skid-steer loaders and features advanced cut and chip resistance natural rubber compound offering maximum tire life.



With a goal of producing a range of agriculture and construction tires in Sri Lanka, GRI built a new factory and started production in April 2018. By January 2019, GRI had released over 100 new products.