Goodyear Introduces Newest Concept Tire for Autonomous Flying Cars

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has introduced its latest concept tire at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show,

The Goodyear Aero concept is a two-in-one tire designed for the autonomous, flying cars of the future, Goodyear said. The concept would work both as a tire for driving on the road and a “propeller” for flying through the sky.

“For over 120 years, Goodyear has obsessively pursued innovations and inventions, partnering with the pioneers driving change and discovery in transport,” said Chris Helsel, chief technology officer at Goodyear. “With mobility companies looking to the sky for the answer to the challenges of urban transport and congestion, our work on advanced tire architectures and materials led us to imagine a wheel that could serve both as a traditional tire on the road and as a propulsion system in the sky.”

Goodyear said the Aero concept includes a number of innovative features: