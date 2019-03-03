Goodyear 2019 Product Introductions
Goodyear 2019 Product Introductions
Passenger and Light Truck Tires
- Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude HT: A rugged tire designed for the growing cargo van market with new commercial service radial (C-type) sizes. The tire is designed to run quieter with uniform wear and strong wet and snow traction. Its current line of 35 SUV/CUV and light truck sizes is expanding with three C-type sizes, including the popular 235/65R16C and 10 heavy-duty LT sizes for a total of 48 sizes. Fitments for the Wrangler Fortitude HT include Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, Chevrolet Express, Mercedes Sprinter, Nissan NV3500, Ford F150/F250/F350 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500/2500/3500 among others.
- Goodyear WinterCommand: Available in March 2019, Goodyear’s mid-tier winter tire features 54 sizes and studding capability. It earned a three-peak mountain snowflake rating and offers three tread pattern variations, designed to be paired with specific vehicle types for customized performance. The expanded size offerings will allow the tire to fit passenger cars, CUVs, SUVs and light trucks in a Q, S or T speed rating.
- In addition to the new WinterCommand, the company plans to launch a Kelly WinterAccess tire line for the value-minded consumer and expand the Eagle Enforcer tire line with a winter product for law enforcement vehicles.
- Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate: Replacing the Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season and available in April 2019, this UHP tire is designed for better wet performance and features a built-in wear-gauge to measure tread depth and alignment. The tire will be offered in 36 W or Y speed-rated sizes. Potential vehicle fitments include the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, BMW 3-Series, Porsche Cayman, Dodge Challenger, Audi A6, Cadillac CTS, BMW 5-Series, Mazda 6, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes E-Class, Lexus LC.
Commercial Offerings
- Goodyear Tire Optix: A commercial tire management program that enables faster, more accurate collection of tire data like inflation and tread depth levels. Tire Optix, part of Goodyear’s Total Solution of products, services and fleet management tools, automatically uploads the data to a cloud-based platform for immediate viewing and downloading by fleets. The technology allows fleets to view tire data collected in real time to better identify maintenance needs and adjust their tire management programs.
- Goodyear Ultra Grip RTD: A premium winter tire for all-season traction and wear designed for regional trucks than run in severe weather conditions. It features a proven tread design and compound for long, even wear; 25/32-in. tread depth for long miles to removal; complex sipe design with variable tread depth for better traction; and conical stone ejectors to limit stone trapping. It will be available in the fourth quarter of 2019 in size 11R22.5 (Load Range H.)
- Goodyear Fuel Max RTD: Goodyear’s premium drive traction tire is designed for enhanced fuel efficiency with long miles to removal. Compliant with Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards, it also contains a new low rolling resistance tread compound. The tire will be available during the fourth quarter of 2019 in the following sizes: 295/75R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H); 255/70R29.5 (Load Range G); and 225/70R19.5 (Load Range H.)
- Goodyear Endurance LHS: Introduced in 2018, the Endurance LHS has shown impressive mileage in fleet evaluations since, “…in some cases, 175,000 miles, 186,000 miles and in one fleet test, more than 210,000 miles,” said Mahesh Kavaturu, director of technology for Goodyear’s commercial tire operations. The tire includes a wear-resistant tread compound; dual-layer tread with uniform stiffness for even wear; rigid casing construction for a consistent footprint, and casing compounds for low rolling resistance. Sizes include: 295/75R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 285/75R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H); and 11R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H).