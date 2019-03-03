Goodyear 2019 Product Introductions

A

rugged tire designed for the growing cargo van market with new commercial service radial (C-type) sizes. The tire is designed to run quieter with uniform wear and strong wet and snow traction.

Its current line of 35 SUV/CUV and light truck sizes is expanding with three C-type sizes, including the popular 235/65R16C and 10 heavy-duty LT sizes for a total of 48 sizes. Fitments for the Wrangler Fortitude HT include Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster, Chevrolet Express, Mercedes Sprinter, Nissan NV3500, Ford F150/F250/F350 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500/2500/3500 among others.