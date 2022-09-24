Connect with us

Goodyear Announces Call for 38th Annual Highway Hero Award

In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the return of its annual Highway Hero Award, a program that celebrates professional truck drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

Now through Dec. 31, Goodyear says its Highway Hero Award program will recognize professional truck drivers through a call for online story submissions, asking the trucking community to nominate a driver in their life who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road.

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program use the nomination form to tell the story of a courageous truck driver who is deserving of the honor. Goodyear says it will determine an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select the winner and two finalists. Goodyear will announce the award winner in early 2023, honoring the driver with a cash prize, a Goodyear prize package and travel and hotel expenses for a trip to Orlando. Two runners-up will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages.

Earlier this year, Goodyear recognized Gerald “Andy” Wright – a truck driver from Jacksonville, Illinois who rescued and helped save the lives of motorists trapped in a burning vehicle – as its 37th annual Highway Hero Award winner. Other past winners include a truck driver who saved a child from drowning in a submerged car and a driver who pulled a man from a vehicle before it was destroyed by an oncoming train.

