Connect with us
goodyear

News

Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Shuttle Testing

For the past three years, Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle that drives on Goodyear’s airless tires at its testing facilities.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Goodyear has developed a non-pneumatic (airless) tire and wheel assembly to support autonomous vehicle transportation in a city setting for in-field use with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says for the past three years, Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle with Goodyear’s airless tires at the company’s testing facilities and other locations and have reached several performance targets with respect to load, speed and durability.

In 2019, Goodyear pivoted its airless tire concentration to on-road testing and a growing relationship with Local Motors. While this testing phase will reveal more about non-pneumatic tires, the company says airless tires may offer sustainable, maintenance-free and longer-lasting options. The urban transportation environment provides an ideal testing scenario for the alternative tire architecture given its lower speed and less variable travel paths, Goodyear says.

Advertisement

Goodyear and Local Motors will gather experiential data from the JTA, looking for viewpoints on ride comfort, noise and other variables, according to the company.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Les Schwab Announces Plan to Acquire Plains Tire Co.

News: Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair

News: Plaza Tire Service Opens New Store in Bentonville

News: Continental Tests Tire Prototypes for E-Trucks

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Shuttle Testing

on

PRT Offers Complete Struts For 2018 GMC Terrain

on

Nissan, Toyota Coverage Added to Rein Oil Pan Kits

on

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Associates Receive Honors
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hanco Corp.

Hanco Corp.
Phone: 800-328-7400Fax: 800-328-7401
2855 Eagandale Blvd., Eagan MN 55121
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman

People

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives
Connect
Tire Review Magazine