Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Shuttle Testing

Goodyear has developed a non-pneumatic (airless) tire and wheel assembly to support autonomous vehicle transportation in a city setting for in-field use with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).

The company says for the past three years, Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle with Goodyear’s airless tires at the company’s testing facilities and other locations and have reached several performance targets with respect to load, speed and durability.

In 2019, Goodyear pivoted its airless tire concentration to on-road testing and a growing relationship with Local Motors. While this testing phase will reveal more about non-pneumatic tires, the company says airless tires may offer sustainable, maintenance-free and longer-lasting options. The urban transportation environment provides an ideal testing scenario for the alternative tire architecture given its lower speed and less variable travel paths, Goodyear says.