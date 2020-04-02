Giti Tire Suspends U.S. Plant Production Due to COVID-19

Giti Tire will temporarily suspend production at its U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina, from April 5-19, to adjust for current market conditions due to the impact of COVID-19.

As an essential business, Giti Tire will continue its sales and distribution operations to serve dealers and customers.

Giti Tire says it continues to monitor and follow CDC, FEMA, and federal, state and local government guidelines and protocols to ensure the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities in all aspects of operations.