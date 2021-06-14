Connect with us

Giti Tire Increases Freight Surcharges

Tire Review Staff

Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. is increasing freight surcharges up to $10,000 per 40HC container for some destinations, effective July 5, due to the challenges that all companies who use ocean freight for the transportation of goods are facing, the company says.

According to the company, continued and prolonged port and domestic transportation congestions in North America have resulted in a significant reduction in the number of container vessel voyages, dramatically reducing international shipping capacity.

Giti says the vessel space shortages have effectively created a global crisis and dramatically increased container ocean freight rates to new heights. The company adds it is monitoring the situation continuously and will adjust accordingly, as container shipping capacity restrictions ease and return to normal.

