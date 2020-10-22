Giti Tire Plant Earns Pair of Management Certifications

Giti Tire Manufacturing Ltd. has received two quality management certifications for ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949-2016.

Giti and GT Radial brands are manufactured at the plant.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for quality management systems (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) established new technical specifications for automotive sector quality management systems in October 2016 with the implementation of 16949-2016. It is one of the most widely used international standards in the automotive industry, harmonizing the different assessment and certification systems in the global automotive supply chain.

Giti’s passenger and light truck tire manufacturing plant in Richburg, SC, started production in Q4 2017.