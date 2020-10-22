Connect with us
Giti-Richburg-plant

News

Giti Tire Plant Earns Pair of Management Certifications

Giti and GT Radial brands are manufactured at the plant.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Giti Tire Manufacturing Ltd. has received two quality management certifications for ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949-2016.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Giti and GT Radial brands are manufactured at the plant.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for quality management systems (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF) established new technical specifications for automotive sector quality management systems in October 2016 with the implementation of 16949-2016. It is one of the most widely used international standards in the automotive industry, harmonizing the different assessment and certification systems in the global automotive supply chain.

Giti’s passenger and light truck tire manufacturing plant in Richburg, SC, started production in Q4 2017.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Schrader Names Winners of TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway

News: Nexen Tire Debuts New Podcast

News: Commerce Dept. Postpones Preliminary PLT Determination

News: Hunter Launches New Virtual Event

Advertisement

on

Giti Tire Plant Earns Pair of Management Certifications

on

Camso Acquires Material-Handling Businesses from Metro

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Releases Digital Show Guide

on

Epicor Launches Free 'Profit Clinic' for the Aftermarket
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect