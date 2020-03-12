Galaxy Mighty Trac Skid Steer Tire Launched at ConExpo

Galaxy Mighty Trac ND skid steer tire, an L-4 tire for use on loose soils, snow and pavement, was launched at ConExpo/CONAGG by Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA).

The Mighty Trac’s siped block tread design and 52:48 rubber-to-void ratio combine traction on dirt and snow with wear resistance on the road, the company says. That makes it the tire ideal for municipalities, rental companies and general contractors whose skid steers encounter a wide range of conditions on the job, says Ryan Lopes, ATA national product manager – materials handling and solid tires.

The company says the open, non-aligned lug pattern on the shoulders of the Mighty Trac provides extra grip in soft conditions and is highly effective at self-cleaning, adding the heavy, stepped centerline blocks helps ensure smooth roading and minimizes wear. The company says sipes in every tread block enhance performance in the snow and a cut, chip and abrasion-resistant compound and reinforced sidewall with a rim protector extend tire life.

“We also designed the Galaxy Mighty Trac ND as a non-directional tire, which enhances performance in both directions and simplifies change-out for large fleets because there’s no ‘wrong way’ to mount the tire,” Lopes said. “We have worked closely with our customers in the field to address the real-world challenges they face and deliver a tire that will perform and last through whatever their equipment is faced with.”