Gabriel Announces New Customer Resources on Website

Gabriel Ride Control announced the launch of two new video’s now available online at Gabriel.com. Gabriel offers a variety of ride control options for many different vehicle applications, including automotive OE replacement, sport and off-road driving, historic and classic vehicles, light and occasional towing/hauling, heavy and frequent towing/hauling, severe duty/fleet use, all the way up to commercial vehicle fleets.

The company says the new video is created to help customers learn the primary purpose of each Gabriel shock absorber product line, along with the most important features and benefits it provides for each specific application.

To add additional support for their customers’ shock selection needs, Gabriel says it provides a suite of informative ways to interact with the shock selector data. This includes its new online shock selector by application tool to complement its part finder. Here, Gabriel says users can input their primary application and the shock selector tool will take them directly to the appropriate product webpage, providing them with all of the product features.