Connect with us

News

Gabriel Announces New Customer Resources on Website

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Gabriel Ride Control announced the launch of two new video’s now available online at Gabriel.com. Gabriel offers a variety of ride control options for many different vehicle applications, including automotive OE replacement, sport and off-road driving, historic and classic vehicles, light and occasional towing/hauling, heavy and frequent towing/hauling, severe duty/fleet use, all the way up to commercial vehicle fleets.

Advertisement

The company says the new video is created to help customers learn the primary purpose of each Gabriel shock absorber product line, along with the most important features and benefits it provides for each specific application.

To add additional support for their customers’ shock selection needs, Gabriel says it provides a suite of informative ways to interact with the shock selector data. This includes its new online shock selector by application tool to complement its part finder. Here, Gabriel says users can input their primary application and the shock selector tool will take them directly to the appropriate product webpage, providing them with all of the product features.

Advertisement

Gabriel says its shock selector video and website tool are accompanied by a new flyer that outlines each of the product lines by recommended application, along with features and benefits listings.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Nexen Highlights Changes to Support Customer Growth

News: The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will A 33-Year-Old Cadillac Even Start?

News: Sumitomo Recalls Nearly 6,000 Falken Pro G5 CSV Tires

News: Hankook Tire Commits to Targets for Reducing Emissions

Advertisement

on

Gabriel Announces New Customer Resources on Website

on

Pirelli Achieves Growth in its Sustainability Score

on

BKT Expands Tire Range for Recycling Applications

on

Yokohama Tire Rolls into Nitro RX Races
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

News

Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires
Tire Industry Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees Tire Industry Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees

News

Four Selected as 2022 Tire Industry Hall of Fame Inductees
Connect
Tire Review Magazine