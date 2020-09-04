Gabriel Announces ReadyMount Loaded Strut Coverage

Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) recently announced the expansion of its light vehicle ride control product line, including ReadyMount loaded strut assemblies for the Ram ProMaster applications.

This new coverage adds more than 156,000 vehicles in operation for the 2014–2018 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500 vehicles, along with many other new ReadyMount applications announced this year.

The company says as with all Gabriel Ride Control products, ReadyMount offers premium features such as chromed piston rods to inhibit corrosion and ensure proper seal lubrication.

Gabriel offers free tech support at the Answer Garage Tech line (800-999-3903) for installation assistance or technical questions.