News/Firestone
March 20, 2019

Firestone to Lay Off 800 Workers at Liberia Plant

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Firestone to Lay Off 800 Workers at Liberia Plant

Goodyear Tire to Cut 1,000+ Jobs at German Plants in Plan to Modernize Facilities

Canadian Tire, Fountain Tire, Pneus Unimax Named Canada's Best Managed Companies

Yokohama Tire’s Mobile Tire Specs App for Dealers Wins iF Design Award

VAA Extends Deadline to Register for 2019 Convention

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Yokohama Tire Names Stan Chandgie New VP of Consumer Sales

Tire Talent Launches Free Industry Job Site

Missouri Legislation Repealing Vehicle Safety Inspections Advances

GT Radial Launches Maxtour LX Tire for CUVs and Passenger Cars in North America

Firestone Natural Rubber Co., which operates the world’s largest single natural rubber plantation in Liberia, announced this week it will lay off 13 percent of its workforce or around 800 Liberian employees, according to Reuters.

These cuts will happen over the second quarter of this year, South African business publication Business Report said. Late last year, the plant stared reducing production at its rubber wood factory in response to falling rubber prices.

In a statement, Firestone said the lay-offs are “necessary due to continued and unsustainable losses resulting from high overhead costs associated with the company’s concession agreement with the government of Liberia, low natural rubber production because of the country’s prolonged civil wars and continued low global natural rubber prices.”

Global rubber prices have fallen by more than 40% since January 2017 and are now only slightly above historic lows, according to multiple news outlets. Firestone most recently laid off over 400 workers in 2016, again crediting the decision to falling rubber prices.

Show Full Article