Federal Corporation Names C.I. Chen as New President

Federal Corporation has promoted C.I. Chen to the position of president of the company, effective since May 8.

Federal Corporation says C.I. Chen has dedicated his entire career to the tire industry. With an academic background in industrial engineering and enterprise information, Chen has had nearly 30 years of experience with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, including the position of vice president of business development. Prior to his recent promotion, Chen served as the vice president of Federal Corporation and had led the organization to achieve consecutive years of unprecedented growth, the company says.

Chen will continue to work closely with the corporate management team to lead the company.