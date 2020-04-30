Goodyear Names New VP of Finance and Treasurer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced that Christina Zamarro has been named vice president of finance, and treasurer, reporting to Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Peter R. Rapin, the company’s treasurer since 2015, has announced his retirement and will step down from his role on May 1. Rapin will remain with the company through his retirement on October 1 to ensure a seamless transition.

Zamarro joined Goodyear in 2007 from Ford Motor Company. In 2010, she was named assistant treasurer, capital markets and risk management, responsible for Goodyear’s global capital markets, creditor relations, risk management and pension asset management. In 2014, she was named vice president, investor relations, and, in 2018, added responsibility for Goodyear’s financial planning and analysis function. She will remain responsible for those functions in her new role.

Zamarro received her bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and her MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies.