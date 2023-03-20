Federal Bill Introduced in Hopes to Stop California’s Gas-, Diesel-Powered Vehicle Ban

U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) has introduced a bill (H.R. 1435) to protect Americans’ right to choose the technology that powers their motor vehicles.

The “Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act” was introduced in response to California’s plans to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks in 2035 unless certain conditions are met, Joyce’s office says. If approved, H.R 1435 would prevent the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect.