 Federal Bill Introduced in Hopes to Stop California's Gas-, Diesel-Powered Vehicle Ban

Federal Bill Introduced in Hopes to Stop California’s Gas-, Diesel-Powered Vehicle Ban

If approved, H.R 1435 would prevent the EPA from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) has introduced a bill (H.R. 1435) to protect Americans’ right to choose the technology that powers their motor vehicles.

The “Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act” was introduced in response to California’s plans to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks in 2035 unless certain conditions are met, Joyce’s office says. If approved, H.R 1435 would prevent the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect.

TIA Supports Right to Repair in Maryland

The Tire Industry Association testified in Maryland before the House Economic Matters Committee on House Bill 1193.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it is keeping up the fight for passage of right to repair legislation, testifying on March 8 in Maryland before the House Economic Matters Committee on House Bill 1193, which was introduced in February.

The bill, titled "Consumer Protection - Motor Vehicles - Right to Repair," addresses the right to repair issue on the state level by requiring a manufacturer that sells motor vehicles with telematics systems to install an open data platform in certain motor vehicles.

Read Full Article

