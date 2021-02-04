Video: Fuel Hose Types and Specifications

Who would have thought that fuel hoses would make good reading! But, on the side of a fuel hose you can learn about the pressure, temperature and permeability of a fuel hose.

If you look at the side of a fuel hose, you will see the letters “SAE” followed by the number 30 (some will have a J first). Next in the sequence will be the letter “R” followed by a number. The number after the “R” refers to the section of the performance standard it pertains to. The criteria are typically permeation, chemical resistance, construction, temperature range and kink resistance. The higher the standards go, the more criteria that must be met.

“R” numbers in some cases do not determine the pressure rating for the hose. Hose manufacturers typically print on the hose if it is intended for use on fuel injection systems. Also, you should check with the manufacturer of the hose to see if it is compatible with fuels like E85 or biodiesel.

But, the most important thing to remember is if a hose doesn’t have a SAE J30- standard on the side, don’t install it into a fuel system.

Here is a quick rundown of types of SAE fuel hose and their applications!

SAE 30R6 hoses are designed for low-pressure applications like carburetors, filler necks and connections between tanks. In most markets, SAE 30R6 has been replaced by SAE 30R7.