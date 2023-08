Fanttik launched the Fanttik X9 tire inflator, specifically engineered for motorbikes, bicycles and small cars. Fanttik said its X9 Tire Inflator is cordless and can fill up tires at 17 liters per minute and reach a maximum pressure of 150 PSI.

According to the company, it can refill a motorcycle tire (going from 28 PSI to 36 PSI) in just 36 seconds and fully inflate it (0-36 PSI) in only two minutes.