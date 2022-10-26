fbpx
News

EVs Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

Christian Hinton

on

As vehicle electrification increases, this year’s SEMA Show will include more features and activities to help showgoers learn about the opportunities that emerging technology offers the automotive aftermarket. In addition to SEMA Electrified – a 21,000-sq.-ft. area at SEMA dedicated to solutions for EV platforms and conversions, the four-day annual B2B event will include EV-related seminars, programs, and activities throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center, the SEMA Show says. 

Representing a small percentage of all vehicles on the road, electric vehicles represent a fast-growing market with huge potential for the aftermarket.

Collectively, SEMA Electrified (North Hall, Booth 11268) will feature more than 35 vehicles and close to 60 different exhibits. OEM vehicles, conversion components, late-model EV accessories, charging solutions, EV safety and service equipment, and education and training stages will be displayed. In addition to seminars and training taking place in SEMA Electrified, there are EV-related seminars offered through the official SEMA Show Education Program. With more than 70 sessions, the SEMA Show Education Program includes a dedicated EV track that will help showgoers learn about the U.S. infrastructure needed to support the widespread adoption of EVs, the intricacies of converting classic cars to electric power and where the growth opportunities are for the aftermarket. 

Since debuting at the 2019 SEMA Show, SEMA Electrified has served as a place for EV-related businesses to connect and collaborate. The section has grown significantly, going from 2,500-sq.-ft. in 2019, to 21,000-sq-ft. this year.

“Everything about EV in the aftermarket is growing: Participation, interest, advancements,” said Luis Morales, SEMA director of vehicle technology. “This year’s SEMA show will have more EV-related products and activities than ever before.”

A new EV category in the New Products Showcase will make it easy for attendees to find new EV-related products. For the first time, the best products in the electric vehicle category will also be recognized with SEMA Best New Product Awards, presented Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, at the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast. Additionally, an automaker will be awarded the first-ever SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year on Monday, Oct. 31.

“The SEMA Show is where you’ll be able to see a wide collection of EV products for the aftermarket, learn about the technology and network with pioneers who are shaping the electric vehicle market,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “If you’re in the EV aftermarket, or simply thinking about it, you’ll want to be at the SEMA Show.”

