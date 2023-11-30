 European Replacement Tire Sales Plummet Across All Segments in Q3

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

European Replacement Tire Sales Plummet Across All Segments in Q3

ETRMA reported declines ranging from -6% in consumer to -21% in agricultural tires, warning of economic threats hammering demand.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Europe-Tires-ETRMA

The European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association (ETRMA) published its members’ replacement tires sales data for Europe for the third quarter of 2023. Figures reported a significant decline across all segments, confirming a negative market trend, ETRMA said. Q3 2023 showed a 6% decline in the sale of consumer replacement tires compared to Q3 2022. Similarly, the truck and bus tire (TBR) segment recorded a -7% variation. However, the most impacted markets were the agricultural (-21%) and motorcycle/scooter (-20%) tires.

Related Articles

Besides the challenges brought by global economic insecurity, ETRMA said its replacement pool market is likely losing market share to non-pool tire manufacturers.

“The downturn in the market reflects a complex interplay of factors, such as the continued increases in the cost of raw materials, energy, logistics and labor,” Adam McCarthy, ETRMA’s secretary general, said. “This inflationary landscape has led to “a significant drop in demand.”

You May Also Like

Recall
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400
News

Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it has been named a 2023 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” for the second straight year by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Representatives from Bridgestone received the award, along with other recipients, during a ceremony at the "WIT Accelerate!" Conference and Expo from November 5-8 in Dallas, Texas.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken’s commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-award-1400
Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe
Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

Bridgestone’s annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Hofmann_Armored_Series_2400P-1400

Other Posts

Take on Technician Demand Like a Top Shop

We’ve seen actual growth in terms of technicians hired in this industry – that doesn’t mean the technician shortage or demand is going away.

By Christian Hinton
RwtN-Technician-Demand
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
Bridgestone, ‘Play Like a Girl!’ Partner with NFL Teams

Bridgestone said its collaboration fosters girls’ leadership in STEM through NFL partnerships and initiatives.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-girls-flag-football
Pirelli Inaugurates $15 Million R&D Center in Silao, Mexico

Pirelli’s new hub will focus in on technology, digitalization and training for predictive vehicle dynamics.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli facility Mexico