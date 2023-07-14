 Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Prepare your customer's A/C for the summer with these maintenance tips.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
A-C-Machine-1400

As the summer winds down and we move into the cooler months, most A/C machine usage winds down as well, with the machine sitting idle for longer periods of time, often unserviced at the end of the season. Now is the perfect time to get it ready to prevent any unwanted “downtime” from a machine that wasn’t serviced. Let’s look into what you can do to get your equipment ready.

Related Articles

First, change the vacuum pump oil. Most A/C machines will warn you when it is time to change the oil – typically around 30 hours of use. The last thing a shop owner wants is a tech ignoring the change oil reminder during a busy A/C season and damaging the vacuum pump. So, even if it’s not ready quite yet, it’s good practice to do it in the spring. After the oil has been changed you can go into the service settings of the machine and perform the oil counter reset.

Next, change the filters. After approximately 150kg of refrigerant has been recovered, the “change filter” alarm will appear on the machine. Most of the filters are relatively easy to change and can be obtained from the manufacturer of your brand of machine. Don’t forget to select “filter replaced” in the service menu after you’re done.

Also, check for software updates. Many newer machines have software that can be updated as new cars come out yearly. Depending on your brand, you may be able to do this in-house. While others may need a service rep to come install it for you.

If you have oil injection, it’s a good idea to drain the old oil that was recovered over the season. It’s also a good practice to change the new oil container, as well. That oil has been sitting all winter long and it may be contaminated with moisture. PAG oil is hydroscopic meaning that it absorbs moisture. If the moisture content is too high, it can contribute to the formation of acids and corrosion, resulting in damage to components and leaks.

If your machine has a printer, check the paper. Does the paper need to be replaced? Perform a printer test and verify the printer cartridge (if equipped) doesn’t need to be replaced as well. Make sure the printout is legible to read for you and your customers.

Calibrate! Some machines will allow the internal refrigerant cylinder scales to be calibrated in-house. Follow the instructions in the service manual of your given machine to calibrate the scale. Today’s vehicles are using less refrigerant than in years past and a couple ounces off is all it takes to affect the performance of a vehicle’s air conditioning system.

Perform a thorough inspection of the hoses, fittings, and quick-connect adapters. Make sure the hoses are pliable and clean. Inspect for any cracks developing on the hoses and replace them, if needed. Verify the quick connectors are clean and operate as designed.

Check the condition of the power cord. Make sure it is safe and not cracked, damaged, or frayed anywhere along its length. Replace the power cord if any damage is found during your inspection.

Lastly, give it a good cleaning! Remove any dirt or oil that may be on it. Using mild soap, wipe down the cabinet and control panel. Don’t use harsh chemicals such as brake cleaner as it can damage the control panel screen.

With a few simple steps, you can ensure that your A/C machine is properly maintained and ready for A/C season! Not to mention, proper maintenance will lead to a longer machine life. That sounds “cool” to me!

You May Also Like

PPG_Agilon_Tire stock
Pilot Flying J travel center bridgestone
TireHub John Cavanaugh
David editor Tire Review
News

Ecore Announces Program Promoting Circularity

Ecore International launches its TRUcircularity program, targeting rubber waste elimination and recycling.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ECore-Stock-1400

Ecore International has announced the launch of its TRUcircularity program, which aims to eliminate rubber waste by recycling and rethinking every end-of-life rubber floor, the company said.

“As its name suggests, our mission with this program is true circularity,” Art Dodge, CEO of Ecore, said. “Through this program, we work together with like-minded customers to embrace the properties of rubber.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John Bodart Named President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new president brings over three decades of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
John-B---Mickey-Thompson
Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Yokohama Tire and driver Robin Shute won the Overall Title at the 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb for the second straight year.

By Christian Hinton
Robin-Shute-Pikes-Peak-win
VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

Recircle Awards announces 2023 nominees for sustainable tire retreading and recycling categories.

By Christian Hinton
Nominees-List-Recircle-Awards

Other Posts

TPMS Sensor Signals: What is the Frequency Saying?

How do you manage TPMS sensor interference to resolve an issue?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental TPMS sensors
Putting People First in the Tire Business with Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan

Sullivan Tire’s Paul Sullivan digs into the company’s storied history and how it’s looking to usher in the third generation.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg sullivan tire
UHP Summer vs. UHP All-Season Tires

When is it best to recommend UHP all-season tires vs UHP summer tires? Find out in this Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

By Christian Hinton
Madeleine Winer Appointed Editor of AMN at Babcox Media

Winer joined Babcox Media in 2017 and most recently served as Editor of Tire Review.

By Christian Hinton
Winer-AMN