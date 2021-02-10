Connect with us

Epicor Service Estimator Integrated with Shopmonkey Software

Tire Review Staff

Epicor Software Corporation has announced that users of the Shopmonkey auto shop management software can now access the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution.

The ISE solution is a cloud-based estimating and parts sourcing tool that Epicor says reduces the time needed to identify and accurately estimate virtually any common vehicle maintenance or repair need, including tire replacement.

The ISE solution is powered by the Epicor PartExpert replacement parts database and includes hundreds of preconfigured repair packages featuring all the parts needed for specific jobs, the company says. In addition, the solution offers an aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information and cross-reference parts database. ISE users now can also access the TireConnect tire estimating and sourcing tool.

