Connect with us

News

Epicor Launches Free ‘Profit Clinic’ for the Aftermarket

Tire Review Staff

on

Epicor Software Corporation has launched an initiative that it says will help aftermarket parts and service businesses increase revenue and improve operational efficiency and profitability.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the new “Epic Results” initiative includes free, no-obligation “Profit Clinic” consultations designed to assist business owners and managers in exploring technologies.

Epicor says the Epic Results initiative addresses the technology needs of businesses at every level of the aftermarket value chain – automotive and commercial-vehicle service providers, parts distribution businesses, and parts manufacturers/suppliers.

Topics covered in Epic Results Profit Clinic consultations can be tailored to the needs of each business and participant.

For repair shop owners/service providers:

  • Accelerating profitable growth through more service opportunities, higher average RO, and increased customer loyalty;
  • Boosting mechanical repair revenue;
  • Capturing preventive maintenance and OE-recommended service opportunities;
  • Generating positive customer reviews;
  • Automating estimating and customer approval processes;

For parts distributors and jobbers:

  • Generating increased ROI from your technology budget;
  • Improving operational efficiency, from purchasing to delivery;
  • Becoming the “first call” for more shop accounts;
  • Reducing employee turnover;
  • Minimizing lost sales;
  • Building a faster growing and more profitable e-commerce channel.

For parts manufacturers/suppliers:

  • Improving product-planning strategies;
  • Increasing market penetration by brand and product line;
  • Tracking point-of-sale activity by SKU;
  • Using parts replacement rate data and demand indexing linked to vehicle year/make/model detail;
  • Increasing inventory sell-through;
  • Maximizing the ROI of your sales and marketing investment.

Epicor says business owners and managers can learn more about this initiative and request a free Profit Clinic consultation by visiting www.epicor.com/EPICResults or calling 888-463-4700 (option 5).

Advertisement

Businesses that sign up for a Profit Clinic consultation will automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for $200 Amazon.com gift cards, the company says. Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. (See www.epicor.com/EPICResults for rules and restrictions.)

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Schrader Names Winners of TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway

News: Nexen Tire Debuts New Podcast

News: Commerce Dept. Postpones Preliminary PLT Determination

News: Hunter Launches New Virtual Event

Advertisement

on

Epicor Launches Free 'Profit Clinic' for the Aftermarket

on

Camso Acquires Material-Handling Businesses from Metro

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Releases Digital Show Guide

on

Arnott Acquires AccuAir
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect