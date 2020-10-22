Epicor Launches Free ‘Profit Clinic’ for the Aftermarket

Epicor Software Corporation has launched an initiative that it says will help aftermarket parts and service businesses increase revenue and improve operational efficiency and profitability.

Click Here to Read More

The company says the new “Epic Results” initiative includes free, no-obligation “Profit Clinic” consultations designed to assist business owners and managers in exploring technologies.

Epicor says the Epic Results initiative addresses the technology needs of businesses at every level of the aftermarket value chain – automotive and commercial-vehicle service providers, parts distribution businesses, and parts manufacturers/suppliers.

Topics covered in Epic Results Profit Clinic consultations can be tailored to the needs of each business and participant.

For repair shop owners/service providers:

Accelerating profitable growth through more service opportunities, higher average RO, and increased customer loyalty;

Boosting mechanical repair revenue;

Capturing preventive maintenance and OE-recommended service opportunities;

Generating positive customer reviews;

Automating estimating and customer approval processes;

For parts distributors and jobbers:

Generating increased ROI from your technology budget;

Improving operational efficiency, from purchasing to delivery;

Becoming the “first call” for more shop accounts;

Reducing employee turnover;

Minimizing lost sales;

Building a faster growing and more profitable e-commerce channel.

For parts manufacturers/suppliers:

Improving product-planning strategies;

Increasing market penetration by brand and product line;

Tracking point-of-sale activity by SKU;

Using parts replacement rate data and demand indexing linked to vehicle year/make/model detail;

Increasing inventory sell-through;

Maximizing the ROI of your sales and marketing investment.

Epicor says business owners and managers can learn more about this initiative and request a free Profit Clinic consultation by visiting www.epicor.com/EPICResults or calling 888-463-4700 (option 5).