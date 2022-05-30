Connect with us
Epicor, MicroStrategy Deploying New Predictive Maintenance Assistant

Epicor has announced an agreement with global analytics and business intelligence provider MicroStrategy Incorporated to deploy the new Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant solution via MicroStrategy’s HyperIntelligence technology. HyperIntelligence embeds instant, zero-click insights within users’ existing business tools, providing convenient, pervasive access to data at virtually any point of decision, the company says. Epicor PMA marries AI technologies with the company’s deep insight into part consumption by vehicle year/make/model/engine and market to help users – including service providers and consumers – predict upcoming maintenance and repair events. This capability can help service businesses accelerate growth by offering comprehensive, data-driven recommendations to their customers.

The company says HyperIntelligence delivers data via “cards” that appear in applications people already use to do their jobs. The user hovers over keywords or phrases to surface a card and preview available data. The technology also enables users to act on data insights directly within their existing applications.

Each HyperIntelligence card is built using MicroStrategy’s governed metadata semantic layer, which helps match insights to the vehicle and service(s) in real-time as the service writer is preparing an estimate and/or interacting with the vehicle owner, the company says.

Epicor, MicroStrategy Deploying New Predictive Maintenance Assistant

