News

Epicor Launches Mobile App for Automotive Service Businesses

Christian Hinton

on

Epicor says it launched the multi-feature Epicor Service CRM mobile app for automotive service businesses. Epicor says the Service CRM mobile app enables service shop owners, managers and other authorized persons to use their iOS or Android devices to connect with customers, manage their shop calendars, create and confirm service appointments and monitor key customer engagement and shop marketing metrics on a real-time basis. All functions and related data are integrated with the user’s Service CRM desktop interface.

Epicor says the app also includes a new Mtexting Broadcast feature, which enables users to create and launch broadcast text blasts to promote special offers, new service offerings and other call-to-action messages to generate business.

The mobile app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. Use of the app requires an active subscription to Epicor Service CRM.

