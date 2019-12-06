Epicor Makes Enhancements to MechanicNet Cloud CRM Solution
Epicor Software Corporation has launched the latest in a series of enhancements to the Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution. The new and enhanced features include a social media scoring/reputation management application, expansion of text messaging to include appointment reminders, and more.
The solution’s new and enhanced features include:
- Reputation management application: Each user’s online reviews are integrated into the solution’s OBD4 Business analytics dashboard.
- Appointment reminders: The solution’s mTexting application has been expanded to include sending mCal appointment reminders as text messages. In addition to reminder emails, the Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution also will send a text message within two hours of a confirmed appointment.
- Redesigned communications console: The solution’s communications console has been redesigned and expanded, enabling users to add or remove columns.
- OBD4 business dashboard: KPI data panels now include customer response by email rather than postcard, new customers by type of outbound communication and repair ticket rankings. The KPI panel snapshot can now also be exported for use in other applications.
- Holiday promotions: Promotional materials have been updated.
- Sales manual materials: The entire portfolio of program examples has been redesigned.