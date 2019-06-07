Epicor Acquires MechanicNet

Epicor Software Corporation has acquired MechanicNet Group, Inc. (MechanicNet), a customer relationship management (CRM) and retention solutions provider for motor vehicle service businesses and their clients. The transaction closed June 3. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, MechanicNet develops web-based CRM tools and related solutions designed to help vehicle service businesses increase sales and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The company offers service reminders, estimate follow-ups, online appointment setting, customer-facing service portals, shop-branded websites and comprehensive customer marketing campaigns that support the growth of repair businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, the company says.

The acquisition will expand the Epicor portfolio of solutions for the vehicle service market. Today, Epicor solutions are used each day in more than 100,000 automotive business locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the company says. The company’s PartExpert database of replacement parts, tires, labor and other information is used in many industry shop management platforms.