 Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Michelle Cotter to customer care manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Michelle Cotter to customer care manager

Cotter joined Sumitomo Rubber North America in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Michelle Cotter to Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ customer care manager. Cotter joined SRNA in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015, SRNA said. In her 12 years with SRNA, Cotter has supported both the Falken and Dunlop Motorcycle brands, holding positions in business analysis and customer service.

Related Articles

“My years of experience serving customers and supporting various parts of the business have prepared me to take this next step in my career,” Cotter said. “I’m excited to continue my journey at SRNA, and look forward to both the growth and challenges that lie ahead.”

You May Also Like

Mike-Welch-Adoption-Board-1400
Mark-Stewart-Goodyear-CEO
Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager
Andrew-Meuer-liberty-Tire-recycling
News

Scott Monteith retires from Best-One of Indy

Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Scott-M-Best-One

Best-One of Indy vice president and founding partner Scott Monteith retired from the company effective Jan. 1. Monteith was with Best-One for 37 years and will be succeeded in his position by Nick Howe and Chris Fox.

In 1986, Monteith partnered with Paul Zurcher, Ray Monteith, Ross Kubacki and Dennis Dickson to form Indy Truck Tire Center, now a partner of the Best-One organization. The company has since grown to 15 locations.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

ZC Rubber said Marc Debusschere will increase the company’s European OEM presence for major construction machinery manufacturers.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-Marc-Debusschere
The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400
Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation

Other Posts

Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
NETSA Gets New Executive Director

Maguire has been a longtime NETSA member, acting as a board member, secretary and president.

By Christian Hinton
Katie Maguire NETSA
RNR Adds Trish Deschenes to Executive Leadership Team

Deschenes most recently served as the senior director of franchise development for the Intelligent Office franchise.

By Christian Hinton
Trish-Deschenes-RNR
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder