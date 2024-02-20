Double Coin to participate in this year’s TMC trade show

Double Coin and CMA will participate at this year’s Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) trade show from March 4-7 in New Orleans, LA. Double Coin said it will showcase its EPA Smartway-verified truck tires including the FR610 steer, FD405 drive and the FT115 trailer position tires. Personnel will be on-site to answer questions, schedule meetings and coordinate a raffle of outdoor sporting equipment.

Double Coin will be in booth #3717.

“This is the premium gathering of decision-makers in the trucking industry and we want to be there,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin said. “Having our customers, or prospective ones, be able to interact one-on-one with our team, is imperative to the continued successes of Double Coin.”