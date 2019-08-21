In the News/Double Coin
August 21, 2019

Double Coin Adds New Product Manager

Double Coin Adds New Product Manager

Double Coin and CMA has added Anthony Cresta as the company’s new Product Manager.

Prior to taking on his new role at Double Coin, Anthony served in many roles in the construction and agricultural tire industry, utilizing his business administration management skills over the last six years at Alliance Tire Americas (ATA) as an inside sales representative, field engineer and most recently as business development manager.

Anthony holds a business administration management degree from the University of Massachusetts with a dual emphasis in marketing and entrepreneurship. Anthony will be responsible for product support within the Double Coin OTR and Industrial tire lines.

