Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire celebrated its official partnership with the USF Pro Championships by awarding the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship, a $664,500 award, to this year’s USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion, Myles Rowe.

In March 2023, Discount Tire and USF Pro Championships announced their partnership. Through the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship program, Discount Tire awards champions in the USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and USF Junior race series with a combined amount of over $1.3 million, contributing to the future careers of these drivers, the company said.

With Rowe’s USF Pro 2000 champion’s title and scholarship, he moves up the ladder to INDY NXT by Firestone in 2024 – one step closer to his career goal of racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Rowe made history in 2023 as the first African American to win a North American open-wheel championship.