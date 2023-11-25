 Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe

Discount Tire celebrated its official partnership with the USF Pro Championships by awarding the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship, a $664,500 award, to this year’s USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion, Myles Rowe.

Related Articles

In March 2023, Discount Tire and USF Pro Championships announced their partnership. Through the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship program, Discount Tire awards champions in the USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and USF Junior race series with a combined amount of over $1.3 million, contributing to the future careers of these drivers, the company said.

With Rowe’s USF Pro 2000 champion’s title and scholarship, he moves up the ladder to INDY NXT by Firestone in 2024 – one step closer to his career goal of racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. Rowe made history in 2023 as the first African American to win a North American open-wheel championship.

You May Also Like

ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
Bridgestone-girls-flag-football
Pirelli facility Mexico
Turbo-Wholesale-tire-new-logo
News

Maine Voters Overwhelmingly Back Right to Repair

Over 80% of Mainers voted “yes” to ensure that they and their repair shops can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Over 80% of Mainers voted “yes” in a ballot initiative to ensure car owners and the independent repair shops of their choice can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data necessary for routine repairs. The Maine vote comes after movement on the federal level to advance the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 906).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CEOs of 10 Tire Manufacturers Unveil Two-Year Sustainability Plan

The plan emphasizes tire-emission research, circular end-of-life tire management and enhanced sustainability assessments.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Industry-Project tool kit for end of life tires
Ohio Tire & Automotive Association Partners with CareerPlug

OTAA members gain free access to CareerPlug’s hiring platform, including expert support and discounted premium services.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Pirelli Unveils Revamped B2B Sales Platform

Pirelli’s upgraded TireClub+ offers real-time monitoring, order management and news.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone, Michelin Set Standards to Expand Recycled Carbon Black

The companies outlined standards, goals and solutions for advancing recycled carbon black utilization.

By Christian Hinton
Enviro Carbon Black

Other Posts

Point S USA, K&M Announce Strategic Partnership in Denver, CO

Point S says the collaboration will allow the company to enhance its distribution model in the area.

By David Sickels
Strategic-Partnership-1400
Bridgestone Hosts Inaugural HBCU Golf Invitational

Fifteen HBCU golf teams competed in the first Bridgestone-PGA Tour tournament and enrichment program at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone HBCU PGA
SD-International Promotes Zeta Tires at SEMA Show

SD-International’s booth at SEMA featured Zeta and other private brands, drawing positive interest from North American markets.

By Christian Hinton
SD-International-SEMA-Show
VIP Tires & Service Reports on Success of Tool Cart Program

VIP’s CEO Tim Winkeler said the tool cart initiative enhances employee training, fostering career development and retention.

By Christian Hinton
ToolCartProgram