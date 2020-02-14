Connect with us

Discount Tire Opens First Pennsylvania Store

Discount Tire has opened the company’s first location in Pennsylvania.

The new Pittsburgh store, located at 7601 McKnight Road, will help meet demand for tires and wheels in Allegheny County.

“Our new Pittsburgh location makes Pennsylvania the 36th state that Discount Tire serves,” said Zach Ratliff, Discount Tire store manager in Pittsburgh. “We are honored to become part of Pittsburgh’s historic community and look forward to playing our part in keeping drivers safe on the road.”

Since 2013, Discount Tire has opened stores in 11 additional states and surpassed 1,000 stores in 2018.

Discount Tire Opens First Pennsylvania Store

