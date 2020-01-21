Connect with us

Discount Tire Appoints New CEO

Discount Tire has promoted Dean Muglia to the role of CEO.

Muglia served as the company’s chief corporate officer and succeeds Michael Zuieback, who will retain the role of executive chairman for the company.

Muglia’s career includes 31 years in leadership positions with Discount Tire. He was first recruited by founder Bruce T. Halle, who passed away in January 2018, to head the accounting department before working with store operations, where the company says he played an integral role in supporting its overall performance and cultural integration during periods of steady growth.

In 2018, Muglia assumed the position of chief corporate officer, appointed by Zuieback. As CEO, Muglia will focus on overall company performance; the recruitment, retention and mentorship of Discount Tire leadership; and ensuring the tire retailer maintains and exceeds the high standards of service expected by its customers.

Muglia is the fifth CEO in Discount Tire’s 60-year history.

