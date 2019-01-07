Discount Tire Adds 55 Stores in 2018, 9 in December
Discount Tire opened 55 stores nationwide in 2018 with nine stores opened in December alone.
Below is a list of stores the tire giant opened in 2018:
- 12/10 – Watauga, Texas
- 12/21 – San Antonio, Texas
- 12/21 – Jacksonville, North Carolina
- 12/26 – Olathe, Kansas
- 12/24 – Denton, Texas
- 12/24 – Plano, Texas
- 12/28 – Madison, Wisconsin
- 12/31 – Bristol, Virginia
- 12/31 – North Little Rock, Arkansas
Last year, Discount Tire also celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store in Phoenix, Arizona and its first store in South Dakota.
The beginning of this month also marked the one year anniversary of the death of Bruce Halle, the founder of Discount Tire. The company paid tribute to its founder in a Facebook post on Jan. 4.
“He was, and will continue to be, an inspiration to all of us,” the post said. “Mr. Halle loved his Discount Tire Family with all his heart, and his wish was for all of us to continue to dream big and live by the five lessons he taught us; Be Honest, Work Hard, Have Fun, Be Grateful, and Pay it Forward.”