Study: Crumb Rubber in Asphalt Can Protect Roads From Aging

RMIT University engineers in Australia have collaborated with the Tyre Stewardship Australia to discover that crumb rubber from end-of-life tires can provide a sustainable solution to UV protection for roads, the university says. The organizations found that when rubber from end-of-life tires is blended with a mixture of asphalt, the road is more UV-resistant and withstands traffic loads. The organizations also say that this finding could help governments save millions on road maintenance annually.

The study led by Associate Professor Filippo Giustozzi at RMIT University found that the road aging trend is actually slowed down when crumb rubber (recycled from scrap tires) is added to the top layer of a road. Results from the study were published in the Journal of Cleaner Production. “This acts so effectively as a sunscreen for roads that it actually makes the surface last twice as long as regular bitumen (asphalt),” Giustozzi said in a university release.

