Cosmo Tires Introduces Three New Tire Lines

Cosmo Tires has released three new products: the M+S/all-season El Jefe HT, the M+S/all-season and the all-weather-rated El Tigre AT, and the M+S/all-season TigerTail.

All three of its new products are available for immediate order.

The Cosmo El Jefe HT is a premium crossover/SUV tire. The line currently includes 15 SKUs from 15- to 20-inch rim diameter and is rated M+S/all-season. The El Jefe HT also includes a free road hazard warranty and a 55,000-mile warranty.

The Cosmo El Tigre AT is a premium light truck/SUV/crossover tire engineered with comfort and low noise characteristics. The 22 available SKUs include 15- to 20-inch rim diameters, M+S/all-season and all-weather (three-peak mountain snowflake symbol) rated. The El Tigre AT comes with a 55,000-mile warranty.

The Cosmo TigerTail is a European inspired high-performance SUV/CUV touring tire is available in nine SKUs ranging in size from 16- to 22-inch rim diameter and are M+S/all-season rated. TigerTail comes with a free road hazard warranty.

The company says all three lines are manufactured using Cosmo’s Ultimate Tire Technology (UTT) which includes a bead reinforcement system, new structure technology, directed super silica compounding and optimum performance design.