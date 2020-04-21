Connect with us
Cosmo_New_Products

Tires

Cosmo Tires Introduces Three New Tire Lines

All three of Cosmo’s new products are available for immediate order.
Advertisement

on

Cosmo Tires has released three new products: the M+S/all-season El Jefe HT, the M+S/all-season and the all-weather-rated El Tigre AT, and the M+S/all-season TigerTail.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All three of its new products are available for immediate order.

The Cosmo El Jefe HT is a premium crossover/SUV tire. The line currently includes 15 SKUs from 15- to 20-inch rim diameter and is rated M+S/all-season. The El Jefe HT also includes a free road hazard warranty and a 55,000-mile warranty.

The Cosmo El Tigre AT is a premium light truck/SUV/crossover tire engineered with comfort and low noise characteristics. The 22 available SKUs include 15- to 20-inch rim diameters, M+S/all-season and all-weather (three-peak mountain snowflake symbol) rated. The El Tigre AT comes with a 55,000-mile warranty.

The Cosmo TigerTail is a European inspired high-performance SUV/CUV touring tire is available in nine SKUs ranging in size from 16- to 22-inch rim diameter and are M+S/all-season rated. TigerTail comes with a free road hazard warranty.

The company says all three lines are manufactured using Cosmo’s Ultimate Tire Technology (UTT) which includes a bead reinforcement system, new structure technology, directed super silica compounding and optimum performance design.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Cosmo Tires Introduces Three New Tire Lines

on

Yokohama Tire Launches New RR42 Radial Tire

on

Alliance Tire Launches New Tire for Floaters, Grain Carts

on

Kenda Releases Klever XT UTV Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Understanding Toyota’s direct and indirect TPMS

The Fight Against Tire Noise

Even AWD Vehicles Require Regular Tire Rotations
Connect