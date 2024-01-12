Cosmo Tires becomes the official tire sponsor of Clean Culture

Cosmo Tires is partnering as the official tire sponsor of automotive event organizer Clean Culture. Clean Culture, founded in New York during 2014, organizes events in over 25 states and three countries. Each event features hundreds to thousands of vehicles along with entertainment ranging from drifting, burnout competitions, SEMA-level builds, car show judging and live music performances. Events have been held at venues like Dodger Stadium, the Daytona Raceway, Road Atlanta and MetLife Stadium.

“I’ve seen Cosmo Factory Drivers Amber Di Giorgi and Zack Calvin participate at a high level at our drift events and after Zack got me to try a set of MuchoMacho tires, I knew I wanted to bring Cosmo Tires on as a partner,” Nick Terzo, Founder of Clean Culture said “The quality and value proposition that Cosmo Tires delivers is in total alignment with our participants.”

This year will feature over 30 Clean Culture events across the nation. Cosmo Tires has also agreed to introduce a driver support program for Clean Culture participants.