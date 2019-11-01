Cosmo Tire Enhances Existing Warranty Program

Cosmo Tires has enhanced its existing road hazard program by adding a mileage warranty to its passenger and light truck lineup as well as a recap and casing warranty on all its truck and bus tires, together comprising the new “Cosmo Tires Warranty Suite.”

In addition to adding over 10 new sizes to its comprehensive road hazard program, which is an added value of the Cosmo PCR and LT lineup, Cosmo now provides a mileage warranty of up to 45,000 miles on its RC-17 and El Jefe HT lines.

Cosmo’s truck and bus tires are also warrantied to provide a minimum of one recap in lieu of casing allowance.

Details are available at www.cosmotires.com.