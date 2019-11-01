News/Cosmo Tires
November 1, 2019

Cosmo Tire Enhances Existing Warranty Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook Tire Donates $25K to Working Dogs for Veterans

WIX Filters Introduces New XP Cabin Air Filter

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Bridgestone Announces Expanded Role for Race Tire Engineering & Production

Tru Align Develops New Clamp for Hunter Alignment System

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

Cosmo-Tires-Logo

Cosmo Tires has enhanced its existing road hazard program by adding a mileage warranty to its passenger and light truck lineup as well as a recap and casing warranty on all its truck and bus tires, together comprising the new “Cosmo Tires Warranty Suite.”

In addition to adding over 10 new sizes to its comprehensive road hazard program, which is an added value of the Cosmo PCR and LT lineup, Cosmo now provides a mileage warranty of up to 45,000 miles on its RC-17 and El Jefe HT lines.

Cosmo’s truck and bus tires are also warrantied to provide a minimum of one recap in lieu of casing allowance.

Details are available at www.cosmotires.com.

Show Full Article