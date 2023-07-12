Goodyear Adds Regional Haul Trailer Tire to Cooper Work Series Line

Goodyear recently introduced a new addition to the Cooper Work Series line, the Work Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2. This trailer tire is SmartWay verified and the company said it is designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications. The tire is available in eight sizes.

Additional features and benefits of the Cooper Work Series RHT 2, highlighted by the company, include: