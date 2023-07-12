Goodyear Adds Regional Haul Trailer Tire to Cooper Work Series Line

Goodyear recently introduced a new addition to the Cooper Work Series line, the Work Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2. This trailer tire is SmartWay verified and the company said it is designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications. The tire is available in eight sizes.
Additional features and benefits of the Cooper Work Series RHT 2, highlighted by the company, include:
- Low rolling resistance and high scrub tread compound that balances performance, improves wear, helps resist tearing and promotes fuel efficiency;
- Four heavy-duty, full-width steel belt construction that promotes durability in spread axle applications while also preserving the casing for retreadability;
- Advanced tread features and a shoulder profile that helps minimize tearing and chunking in high scrub applications; and
- Wear square visual indicator that helps determine the remaining tread on the tire and can assist in detecting wheel alignment issues with the vehicle.