 Goodyear Launches Urban Max BSA (EV) Bus Service Tire

Goodyear introduced the Urban Max BSA EV, designed for today's growing municipal EV fleets.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bus EV

Goodyear Tire & Rubber introduced the a new EV-ready tire for communities around the country looking to drive buses and transit fleets more efficiently while transitioning to more sustainable battery EVs. The company said the new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire was specially designed in partnership with GILLIG, a manufacturer of American-built heavy-duty transit buses.

Goodyear said the Urban Max BSAEV 315/80R22.5 is available now and offers an increased load capacity of 10,200 pounds – load range L – as a fitment option on select GILLIG battery electric buses and for today’s growing municipal EV fleets. This increased load capacity allows EV buses, like GILLIG’s newest battery electric bus, to be equipped with additional battery packs.

“The development of this innovative product for GILLIG’s battery electric bus was forged from a long-standing partnership between two companies that are dedicated to driving smart, sustainable innovation in the transportation industry,” said Tom Lippello, senior director, commercial marketing, Goodyear North America.

