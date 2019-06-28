Cooper Tire Recalls Sizes of Several Tire Lines

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain size 235/65R18 of the Cooper Discoverer SRX, Evolution H/T, Discoverer HTP, Adventurer H/T CUV, Big O Big Foot A/S, Les Schwab Back Country QS3 Touring HT and Mastercraft Courser HSX Tour tires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The tires may have been improperly manufactured with a ply cord distortion, the NHTSA says. The distortion may cause a parting of the lower sidewall compounds extending to the cord material, increasing the risk of tire failure and a crash.

Cooper Tire has notified owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall began June 14. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 172.