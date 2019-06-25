Women’s Forum of New York to Honor Cooper Tire for Female Board Representation

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on Nov. 7 for having a corporate board comprised of 30 percent women, exceeding the national average of 23.4 percent. The Women’s Forum of New York, through its Corporate Board Initiative, is working toward achieving 50/50 gender parity in the nation’s boardrooms by 2025.

“Diversity in the boardroom is good business,” said Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “Different backgrounds and perspectives bring about healthy debate on strategic opportunities and challenges. Further, board diversity helps Cooper be more representative of our customers and the world, which leads to our company being more reflective of the rapidly changing industry and consumer environment. We are proud to earn this recognition from the Women’s Forum of New York and pleased to benefit from the diversity of our board.”

“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500 members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional sector, we salute Cooper for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 30 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and chair and founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions.

Cooper will join 323 S&P/Fortune 1000 companies to be honored in November. Roger Ferguson Jr., president and CEO, TIAA, and Maggie Wilderotter, former executive chair and CEO of Frontier Communications, are co-chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined by an impressive line-up of leading CEOs and directors who will speak about gender balance in the boardroom as a strategic business imperative, including:

Michele Buck, president & CEO, The Hershey Company

Michael Corbat, CEO, Citigroup

Mary N. Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty Inc.

Hubert Joly, executive chairman and former CEO, Best Buy Co. Inc.

Margaret Keane, president & CEO, Synchrony Financial

Larry Merlo, president & CEO, CVS Health

Patricia Russo, non-executive chairman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Meg Whitman, former CEO, Hewlett-Packard



The Breakfast of Corporate Champions will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Cipriani 42nd St. in New York City.

To learn more about the event, visit www.womensforumny.org.