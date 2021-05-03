Cooper Tire Reports 23.3% Q1 Sales Increase Over 2020

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reported a first-quarter 2021 net income of $22 million, compared with a net loss of $12 million for the same period last year.

First-quarter net sales were $656 million compared with $532 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.3%. The company says first-quarter net sales were positively impacted by $88 million of higher unit volume, $30 million of favorable price and mix, and $6 million of favorable foreign currency impact. Operating profit was $38 million compared with an operating loss of $6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The quarter included $29 million of higher unit volume and $13 million of favorable price and mix, Cooper says. In addition, the first quarter included $7 million of lower raw material costs, which the company says is explained by lower tariff costs resulting from the company’s sourcing strategy. The quarter also included $3 million of decreased manufacturing costs and $2 million of lower product liability expense compared to the first quarter of 2020. These were partially offset by $20 million of higher selling, general and administrative expenses and $1 million of higher other costs. The first quarter of 2020 included $11 million of restructuring charges related to the transition at the company’s now wholly owned Mexico manufacturing facility. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2021 included $11 million of costs associated with the proposed merger with Goodyear. This included $5 million of advisory, legal and other professional fees, as well as an increase of $6 million in mark to market costs of stock-based liabilities subsequent to the merger announcement.

