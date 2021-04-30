Connect with us
Cooper Tire Stockholders Approve Goodyear Merger

At a meeting of Cooper stockholders held April 30, approximately 99% of votes cast were in favor of the transaction.
Tire Review Staff

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s stockholders “overwhelmingly” voted to approve the agreement and plan of merger with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the company says, which was announced Feb. 22, 2021.

At a meeting of Cooper stockholders held April 30, approximately 99% of votes cast were in favor of the transaction. Goodyear is not required to hold a vote of its stockholders to approve the merger agreement.

Cooper and Goodyear continue to work toward closing the transaction, which remains subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Cooper will provide final special meeting vote results, as certified by the independent inspector of election, on a form that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more on the merger:

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Questions Remain for Dealers
Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead

